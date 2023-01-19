Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

