Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,015.43.
PSO stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
