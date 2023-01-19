Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,015.43.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.