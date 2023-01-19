Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Phillips 66 worth $168,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

