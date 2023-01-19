Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

