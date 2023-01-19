Piper Sandler Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $62.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IONS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 4,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.47 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.