Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.61 million during the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.