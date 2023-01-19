PLC Ultima Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $272.05 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $449.18 or 0.02139006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $272.05 million and approximately $382,806.67 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

