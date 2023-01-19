Poollotto.finance Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00014927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and $976.05 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

