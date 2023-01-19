Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.63 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $77.63 million and $14.09 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

