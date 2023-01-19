Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

