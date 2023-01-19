Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 567,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

