PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,306 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSMT stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

