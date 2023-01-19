Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMREF remained flat at 11.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of 8.84 and a twelve month high of 11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.73.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

