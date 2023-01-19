Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.0 %

PRGS stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progress Software by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

