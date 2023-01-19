Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. 6,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.