Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. 6,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.