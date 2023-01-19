Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$161.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $54.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

