Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.27 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00020602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $78.27 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00230951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.56035268 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,782,896.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.