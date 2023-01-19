Proton One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,042,161,977 coins and its circulating supply is 13,978,574,180 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

