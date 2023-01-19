Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $33.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00010977 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $241.54 million and $33.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.05 or 0.07361262 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00029166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,501,032 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

