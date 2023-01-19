QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $108.45 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.45 million and approximately $123,509.94 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00232072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142097 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,088.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

