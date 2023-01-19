Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 304,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Qutoutiao Stock Performance

Shares of QTT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 52,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,470. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Qutoutiao

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

