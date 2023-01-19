Rakon Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $64,939.22 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration."

