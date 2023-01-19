Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $38.86 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Rally has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Rally Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
