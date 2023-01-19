Rathbones Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc owned approximately 2.72% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

