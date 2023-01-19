Rathbones Group Plc Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

GNRC opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Recommended Stories

