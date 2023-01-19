Rathbones Group Plc Has $2.55 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

