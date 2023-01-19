Rathbones Group Plc Has $7.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $66.03.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

