Rathbones Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,648,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,621,000 after acquiring an additional 578,929 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CP opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

