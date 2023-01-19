Rathbones Group Plc Sells 7,241 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

