Rathbones Group Plc Sells 780 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $157.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

