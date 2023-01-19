Raymond James Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $53.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 507,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

