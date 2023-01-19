Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

