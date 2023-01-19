Reviewing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $184.67, indicating a potential upside of 894.44%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and DNB Bank ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.62 billion 1.61 $4.54 billion $0.89 9.64 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.04 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 15.13% 6.88% 0.33% DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large, mid, and small-sized corporate clients; various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing; and digital services, such as robotic process automation and electronic contract services. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to high-net-worth customers. The Global Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

