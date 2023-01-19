Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 781.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revival Gold (RVLGF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.