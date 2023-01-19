Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 781.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

