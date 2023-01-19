RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Featured Stories
