RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

