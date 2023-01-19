Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.06) to GBX 590 ($7.20) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.42) to GBX 490 ($5.98) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.33.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 47,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

