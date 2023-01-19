Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,337.50.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:RIO opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
