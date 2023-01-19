Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,337.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

