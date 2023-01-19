RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 5,423.1% in December

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 5,423.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RSF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

