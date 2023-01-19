RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 5,423.1% in December

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 5,423.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Shares of RSF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.
