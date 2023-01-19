Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

