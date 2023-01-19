Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 49,212 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

