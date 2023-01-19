Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.51 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Utz Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $362.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.31%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

