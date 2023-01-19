Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.59

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 193330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

