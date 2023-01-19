Royce & Associates LP Has $36.80 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,864 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.00% of Cohu worth $36,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.