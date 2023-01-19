Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787,177 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.81% of Huntsman worth $39,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

