Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Trading Down 1.1 %

ROMJF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

