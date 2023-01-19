Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 183,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,526,895.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 740,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

