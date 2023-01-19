Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Up 0.4%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 3,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

