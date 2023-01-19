Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,075.38

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $2,075.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.73 or 0.07339819 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00076384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.