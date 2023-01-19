Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of SATLW remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

