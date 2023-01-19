Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after acquiring an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.